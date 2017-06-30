Southern Miss School of Kinesiology Earns NSCA Recognition

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Kinesiology has been approved as a National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) Educational Recognition Program.

The Educational Recognition Program (ERP) recognizes regionally accredited academic institutions that meet educational guidelines recommended by the NSCA. The ERP program specifically evaluated the School of Kinesiology’s exercise science program.

“As our exercise science students move into their professions, they will be identified as having graduated from a NSCA-recognized degree program,” said Dr. Gary Krebs, assistant director at the USM School of Kinesiology. “Partnering with the NSCA provides our students with access to a professional network in the strength and conditioning industry.”

School of Kinesiology students will have access to special preparatory sessions for certification exams, including the Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS) exam, and receive discounts on exam registration fees.

The USM School of Kinesiology offers a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology with an emphasis in exercise science. Students can also pursue a Master of Science degree in kinesiology with an emphasis in exercise science. For more about the School of Kinesiology’s exercise science program, visit https://www.usm.edu/kinesiology/bs-kinesiology-exercise-science-emphasis.

