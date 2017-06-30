Forecast: Hot and humid weather expected this weekend.

Good morning, everyone and happy Friday!

Today looks to be humid with a few showers and thunderstorms possible mainly in the afternoon but not nearly the washout that we saw yesterday.

It is also going to be quite warm with highs mainly in the upper 80s.

Much hotter weather is on tap for Saturday and Sunday with highs around 90 and lows in the lower to mid 70s. There will also be some showers and thunderstorms around as well but not totally widespread.

July 4th looks hot with highs in the lower to mid 90s with a chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

Have a safe and happy holiday weekend!