USM women's basketball hires Victoria Crawford as assistant

Victoria Crawford joins the USM women's basketball coaching staff after spending six seasons as an assistant at Miles College. Courtesy: Miles College

Victoria Crawford has been named a USM women's basketball assistant coach, announced by head coach Joye Lee-McNelis on Thursday.

Crawford played for McNelis at Memphis from 2001-2005, setting school records for single-season free throws made (207) and free throws made in a single game (16).

The 2004 Memphis graduate spent time with the WNBA's Washington Mystics and Atlanta Dream before playing overseas in Iceland, Israel and Austria.

Crawford has spent the past six seasons as an assistant at Miles College in Fairfield, Alabama.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.