Buckle Up in the Back: New road laws go into effect July 1st

A new study by the University of Southern Mississippi shows that Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg Clinic and Southern Bone & Joint have a combined economic impact on the Pine Belt of about $1.4 billion annually.
Drivers in Mississippi need to be aware of three new road laws that go into effect July 1st or they may be forced to pay up. No matter where you sit in a car in Mississippi, starting Saturday, all passengers have to wear a seat belt. Governor Phil Bryant signed Senate Bill 2724 in April and it requires everyone in a vehicle be buckled up. Mississippi already has a law requiring seat belts for front-seat adult passengers and for children anywhere in a vehicle.
This is a press release from the Perry County Board of Supervisors: The Perry County Mississippi Board of Supervisors has reached an agreement with the Pat Harrison Waterway District
After residents were angered by the announcement of a popular boating ramp closing, the county board of supervisors has issued good news -- for now.
An area power cooperative held an energy fair at a home improvement center.
The Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced Thursday the remainder of its 2017 home football game times at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium.
