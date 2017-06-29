Perry Co. boating ramp to remain open for 4th of July

Some Perry County residents are angry that officials are about to block off the boating ramp into the Leaf River with barricades.More >>
Some Perry County residents are angry that officials are about to block off the boating ramp into the Leaf River with barricades.More >>
This is a press release from the Perry County Board of Supervisors: The Perry County Mississippi Board of Supervisors has reached an agreement with the Pat Harrison Waterway DistrictMore >>
After residents were angered by the announcement of a popular boating ramp closing, the county board of supervisors has issued good news -- for now.More >>
An area power cooperative held an energy fair at a home improvement center.More >>
An area power cooperative held an energy fair at a home improvement center.More >>
The Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced Thursday the remainder of its 2017 home football game times at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium.More >>
The Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced Thursday the remainder of its 2017 home football game times at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium.More >>
City offices will be closed in observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 in Laurel.More >>
City offices will be closed in observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 in Laurel.More >>