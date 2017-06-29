Perry Co. boating ramp to remain open for 4th of July

After residents were angered by the announcement of a popular boating ramp closing, the county board of supervisors has issued good news -- for now.

The Perry County Mississippi Board of Supervisors has reached an agreement with the Pat Harrison Waterway District to ensure the boat ramps in Perry County will remain open for the 4th of July holiday period.

The boat ramps are located in Beaumont, MS and New Augusta, MS and access the Leaf River.

Various reports have indicated the boat ramps will not be open, and the Board of Supervisors wanted to assure county residents their access will not be interrupted during the holidays, according to an announcement sent by the board.

Officials will decide if the boating ramp will remain open during indefinitely at their Board of Supervisors meeting on July 5.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.