USM announces remaining football home game times - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

The University of Southern Mississippi. Source: WDAM The University of Southern Mississippi. Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced Thursday the remainder of its 2017 home football game times at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The Golden Eagles will play their Sept. 30 game with North Texas and Oct. 28 contest versus UAB starting at 6 p.m., while its Nov. 18 home regular-season finale against Charlotte will start at 2 p.m.

These game times join the already announced home contests at The Rock that includes a Sept. 2 affair against Kentucky, which is a 3 p.m., kick and will be shown on the CBS Sports Network. The following week, Sept. 9, the Golden Eagles will play host to Southern at 6 p.m., on Stadium, while the Oct. 14 versus UTEP will be a 6 p.m., start and be seen on Stadium.

Two road contests times are also set as the Sept. 16 tilt at ULM will begin at 6 p.m., while the Nov. 11 contest at Rice will start at 2:30 p.m.

Here is a look at the 2017 Southern Miss football schedule:

Date                      Opponent                           Site                                        Time
Sept. 2                  Kentucky (CBS SN)          Hattiesburg, Miss.           3 pm
Sept. 9                  Southern (Stadium)        Hattiesburg, Miss.           6 pm
Sept. 16                ULM                                      Monroe, La.                       6 pm
Sept. 23                Open
Sept. 30                North Texas*                     Hattiesburg, Miss.           6 pm
Oct. 7                    UTSA*                                  San Antonio, Texas         TBA
Oct. 14                  UTEP* (HC/Stadium)      Hattiesburg, Miss.           6 pm
Oct. 21                  LA Tech* (Stadium)         Ruston, La.                          6 pm
Oct. 28                  UAB*                                    Hattiesburg, Miss.           6 pm
Nov. 4                   Tennessee                          Knoxville, Tenn.                                TBA
Nov. 11                 Rice*                                     Houston, Texas                 2:30 pm
Nov. 18                 Charlotte*                          Hattiesburg, Miss.           2 pm
Nov. 25                 Marshall* (Stadium)       Huntington, W.Va.          1:30 pm

* Conference USA game; All times central; Games dates and times are subject to change
6/28/17

