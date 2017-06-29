USM announces remaining football home game times

The Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced Thursday the remainder of its 2017 home football game times at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The Golden Eagles will play their Sept. 30 game with North Texas and Oct. 28 contest versus UAB starting at 6 p.m., while its Nov. 18 home regular-season finale against Charlotte will start at 2 p.m.

These game times join the already announced home contests at The Rock that includes a Sept. 2 affair against Kentucky, which is a 3 p.m., kick and will be shown on the CBS Sports Network. The following week, Sept. 9, the Golden Eagles will play host to Southern at 6 p.m., on Stadium, while the Oct. 14 versus UTEP will be a 6 p.m., start and be seen on Stadium.

Two road contests times are also set as the Sept. 16 tilt at ULM will begin at 6 p.m., while the Nov. 11 contest at Rice will start at 2:30 p.m.

Here is a look at the 2017 Southern Miss football schedule:

Date Opponent Site Time

Sept. 2 Kentucky (CBS SN) Hattiesburg, Miss. 3 pm

Sept. 9 Southern (Stadium) Hattiesburg, Miss. 6 pm

Sept. 16 ULM Monroe, La. 6 pm

Sept. 23 Open

Sept. 30 North Texas* Hattiesburg, Miss. 6 pm

Oct. 7 UTSA* San Antonio, Texas TBA

Oct. 14 UTEP* (HC/Stadium) Hattiesburg, Miss. 6 pm

Oct. 21 LA Tech* (Stadium) Ruston, La. 6 pm

Oct. 28 UAB* Hattiesburg, Miss. 6 pm

Nov. 4 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. TBA

Nov. 11 Rice* Houston, Texas 2:30 pm

Nov. 18 Charlotte* Hattiesburg, Miss. 2 pm

Nov. 25 Marshall* (Stadium) Huntington, W.Va. 1:30 pm

* Conference USA game; All times central; Games dates and times are subject to change

6/28/17

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.