Dixie Electric Power Association holds energy fair

An area power cooperative held an energy fair at a home improvement center.

A group from Dixie Electric Power Association was at Lowe's in Petal Thursday.

The company wanted to show the community ways that they could save money on their power bill.

Little things like unplugging appliances to larger projects where they may want to add insulation or use power saving devices such as a timer for their water heater, every bit counts.

"Saving electricity is so important, it's good for the member but it's also good for us as well," said Lydia Walters, Communications Manager for Dixie Electric

Power Association. "Dixie electric is an electric cooperative so we're not for profit, when our members save we save. It's a benefit for the both of us."

There will be another energy fair in Waynesboro on Friday at Gatlin's building supply, and next Thursday on July 6 at the Lowe's in Laurel from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"The reason that we partner with these retail stores is that it's helpful for the public when they can see all the benefits of all these different products," said Walters.

