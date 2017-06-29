Holiday weekend impacts Laurel garbage schedule

The Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced Thursday the remainder of its 2017 home football game times at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium.More >>
The Southern Miss Department of Athletics announced Thursday the remainder of its 2017 home football game times at Carlisle-Faulkner Field at M.M. Roberts Stadium.More >>
City offices will be closed in observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 in Laurel.More >>
City offices will be closed in observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 in Laurel.More >>
The inauguration of newly elected Hub City leaders will take place at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater Thursday.More >>
The inauguration of newly elected Hub City leaders will take place at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater Thursday.More >>
Practice Safe Swimming This Summer in the Pine Belt. We love our summertime outdoor activities and swimming is a favorite.More >>
Practice Safe Swimming This Summer in the Pine Belt. We love our summertime outdoor activities and swimming is a favorite.More >>