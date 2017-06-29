Holiday weekend impacts Laurel garbage schedule

Garbage schedules will be impacted in Laurel this holiday. Source: WDAM

City offices will be closed in observance of Independence Day on Monday, July 3 and Tuesday, July 4 in Laurel.

The Monday garbage route will run on Wednesday and the Tuesday route will run on Thursday, according to city hall officials.

The regular schedule will resume on Monday, July 10, 2017.

