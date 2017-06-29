Consider This: Safety first near water

Practice Safe Swimming This Summer in the Pine Belt. We love our summertime outdoor activities and swimming is a favorite.

Not only are there lots of physical benefits, it's also something the whole family can enjoy. But like a lot of things in life, it also comes with risk.

Sadly, already this summer we have heard about lives lost due to drowning.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death for children ages 1-14 years, and the fifth leading cause for people of all ages. So water safety should be a concern no matter where you and your family swim.

The American Red Cross offers these important swimming safety tips you should be aware of before you head out to the pool, lake, or beach:

· Swim in designated areas supervised by lifeguards.

· Always swim with a buddy; do not allow anyone to swim alone.

· Never leave a young child unattended and avoid distractions when supervising children around water

· Use U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets

· Have appropriate rescue equipment, a cell phone, and a first aid kit.

Consider This: While enjoying water activities this summer, let’s all do our best to stay safe and prevent any swim-related accidents.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.