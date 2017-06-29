New USM study shows area health care facilities have $1.4 billio - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

New USM study shows area health care facilities have $1.4 billion economic impact

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Forrest General Hospital commissioned the study and paid approximately $50,000 for it. Source: WDAM Forrest General Hospital commissioned the study and paid approximately $50,000 for it. Source: WDAM
A new study by the University of Southern Mississippi shows that Forrest General Hospital, Hattiesburg Clinic and Southern Bone & Joint have a combined economic impact on the Pine Belt of about $1.4 billion annually.

The study, done by USM's Trent Lott National Center of Economic Development and Entrepreneurship, also shows that the three entities generate more than $187 million each year in federal, state and local taxes and they support 10,670 jobs.

The study was done over a six-month period and used 2016 data including pay and benefits, number of employees, revenue and expenditures.

Forrest General Hospital commissioned the study and paid approximately $50,000 for it.

