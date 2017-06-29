Seminary High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Seminary High School 2017 Football Schedule

By Erin Lowrey, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Date Opponent Location Time
8/18 Collins Seminary 7:00 p.m.
8/25 Franklin Seminary 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Poplarville Poplarville 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Taylorsville Taylorsville 7:00 p.m.
9/15 Raleigh Seminary 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Purvis Purvis 7:00 p.m.
9/29 West Marion Seminary 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Wesson Wesson 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Tylertown Tylertown 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Jefferson Davis County Seminary 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Columbia Columbia 7:00 p.m.

Powered by Frankly