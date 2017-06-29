Jefferson Davis County High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Jefferson Davis County High School 2017 Football Schedule

Date Opponent  Location Time
8/11 Poplarville Bassfield 7:00 p.m.
8/18 Harrison Central  Gulfport 7:00 p.m.
8/25 Bassfield Bassfield 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Wayne County Waynesboro 7:00 p.m.
9/8 East Central  Hurley 7:00 p.m.
9/15 Natchez Bassfield 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Franklin Meadville 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Tylertown Bassfield 7:00 p.m.
10/6 West Marion Foxworth 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Columbia Bassfield 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Seminary  Seminary 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Wesson  Bassfield 7:00 p.m.

Powered by Frankly