Jefferson Davis County High School 2017 Football Schedule

|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|8/11
|Poplarville
|Bassfield
|7:00 p.m.
|8/18
|Harrison Central
|Gulfport
|7:00 p.m.
|8/25
|Bassfield
|Bassfield
|7:00 p.m.
|9/1
|Wayne County
|Waynesboro
|7:00 p.m.
|9/8
|East Central
|Hurley
|7:00 p.m.
|9/15
|Natchez
|Bassfield
|7:00 p.m.
|9/22
|Franklin
|Meadville
|7:00 p.m.
|9/29
|Tylertown
|Bassfield
|7:00 p.m.
|10/6
|West Marion
|Foxworth
|7:00 p.m.
|10/13
|Columbia
|Bassfield
|7:00 p.m.
|10/20
|Seminary
|Seminary
|7:00 p.m.
|10/27
|Wesson
|Bassfield
|7:00 p.m.
The inauguration of newly elected Hub City leaders will take place at the Hattiesburg Saenger Theater Thursday.
Russ Simons, Chief Listening Officer/Managing Partner at Venue Solutions Group, will be presented with the Distinguished Leadership Award during the 2017 National Sports Safety and Security Conference & Exhibition on July 11-13 in Orlando, Fla.
According to the transportation research group TRIP, Mississippi has some of the worst rural roads in the country.
