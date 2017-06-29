Poplarville High School 2017 Football Schedule

|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|8/11
|Jefferson Davis County
|Bassfield
|7:00 p.m.
|8/18
|Picayune
|Poplarville
|7:00 p.m.
|8/25
|Pearl River
|Poplarville
|7:00 p.m.
|9/1
|Seminary
|Poplarville
|7:00 p.m.
|9/8
|Stone
|Wiggins
|7:00 p.m.
|9/15
|Heidelberg
|Heidelberg
|7:00 p.m.
|9/22
|OPEN
|OPEN
|7:00 p.m.
|9/29
|Greene County
|Poplarville
|7:00 p.m.
|10/6
|Forrest County
|Brooklyn
|7:00 p.m.
|10/13
|Sumrall
|Sumrall
|7:00 p.m.
|10/20
|Purvis
|Poplarville
|7:00 p.m.
|10/27
|Lawrence
|Monticello
|7:00 p.m.
