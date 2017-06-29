Poplarville High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Poplarville High School 2017 Football Schedule

By Erin Lowrey, Digital Content Manager
Date Opponent Location Time
8/11 Jefferson Davis County Bassfield 7:00 p.m.
8/18 Picayune Poplarville 7:00 p.m.
8/25 Pearl River Poplarville 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Seminary Poplarville 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Stone Wiggins 7:00 p.m.
9/15 Heidelberg Heidelberg 7:00 p.m.
9/22 OPEN OPEN 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Greene County Poplarville 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Forrest County Brooklyn 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Sumrall Sumrall  7:00 p.m.
10/20 Purvis Poplarville 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Lawrence Monticello 7:00 p.m.

