Greene County High School 2017 Football Schedule

|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|8/18
|West Lauderdale
|Leakesville
|7:00 p.m.
|8/25
|George County
|Leakesville
|7:00 p.m.
|9/1
|Vancleave
|Vancleave
|7:00 p.m.
|9/8
|Quitman
|Quitman
|7:00 p.m.
|9/15
|Long Beach
|Long Beach
|7:00 p.m.
|9/22
|Moss Point
|Pascagoula
|7:00 p.m.
|9/29
|Poplarville
|Poplarville
|7:00 p.m.
|10/6
|Purvis
|Leakesville
|7:00 p.m.
|10/13
|Forrest County AHS
|Leakesville
|7:00 p.m.
|10/20
|Lawrence County
|Monticello
|7:00 p.m.
|10/27
|Sumrall
|Leakesville
|7:00 p.m.
