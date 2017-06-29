Greene County High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Greene County High School 2017 Football Schedule

By Erin Lowrey, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Date Opponent Location Time
8/18 West Lauderdale Leakesville 7:00 p.m.
8/25 George County Leakesville 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Vancleave Vancleave 7:00 p.m.
9/8 Quitman Quitman 7:00 p.m.
9/15 Long Beach Long Beach 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Moss Point Pascagoula 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Poplarville Poplarville 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Purvis Leakesville 7:00 p.m.
10/13 Forrest County AHS Leakesville 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Lawrence County Monticello 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Sumrall Leakesville 7:00 p.m.

Powered by Frankly