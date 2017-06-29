Forecast: Expect a rainy day in the Pine Belt.

Good Thursday morning, everyone!

Today looks rather wet as we have quite a bit of moisture coming into the area from the gulf.

Expect numerous showers and thunderstorms at times with highs in the lower 80s.

A few lingering showers are possible overnight with lows in the lower to mid 70s.

On Friday you can expect more showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s.

As we head into the weekend temperatures will likely get into the lower 90s and a occasional showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon hours.