Mississippi rural roads among worst in nation

According to the transportation research group TRIP, Mississippi has some of the worst rural roads in the country.

The report said the Magnolia State fourth highest percentage of traffic deaths of traffic deaths on rural roads.

Lamar County Road Manager, Tommy Jones said he’s not surprised by the results of the study.

He said Lamar County roads are in good condition.

“We're very well off. We've got a few roads out there that still need some attention. Overall though we're as good as anybody probably in the state,” Jones explained.

Jones said it takes a lot of time and money to fix damaged roads.

“We spend about$ 2.5 million dollars a year just in hot mix asphalt," Jones added.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.