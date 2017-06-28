Bond set for Laurel man accused in statutory rape of 13-year-old - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Bond set for Laurel man accused in statutory rape of 13-year-old girl

By Charles Herrington, Reporter
Jordan Beasley, 19, makes his way from the Jones County Jail to Justice Court Tuesday morning. Photo credit WDAM. Jordan Beasley, 19, makes his way from the Jones County Jail to Justice Court Tuesday morning. Photo credit WDAM.
JONES COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Bond has been set at $25,000 for a Jones County man accused of the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl.

Jordan Beasley, 19, appeared in Justice Court Tuesday morning.

Investigators said Beasley admitted he had an inappropriate sexual encounter with the victim.

They said he voluntarily agreed to be interviewed after the victim's relatives contacted them.

They also said Beasley had known the victim for awhile. 

