MSU campus receives bomb threat, evacuates buildings

Several buildings at Mississippi State were evacuated after the University received a bomb threat on Wednesday.

An MSU Maroon Alert went out around 4:00 p.m. after the the threat was made.

MAROON ALERT Safety concern near Library. Immediately evacuate Library, Carpenter, Swalm, Hand, Health Center, Etheredege and Drill Field — MSU Maroon Alert (@maroonalert) June 28, 2017

It was later revealed that the University had received a time-specific bomb threat but that time had passed, according to the tweets.

The university received a time-specific bomb threat, and that time has passed — MSU Maroon Alert (@maroonalert) June 28, 2017

Officials are continuing to sweep the area to ensure its safety and the incident is still being investigated.

Emergency personnel, including MSU bomb-sensing dogs, were immediately dispatched to the scene and are continuing to investigate. — MSU Maroon Alert (@maroonalert) June 28, 2017

The university is returning to normal operations, except in Mitchell Memorial Library, where access is still restricted. — MSU Maroon Alert (@maroonalert) June 28, 2017

