Reception, program honors outgoing PRCC president Lewis

Hundreds of faculty, staff and alumni of Pearl River Community College gathered Wednesday afternoon to say thank you and farewell to outgoing college president Dr. William Lewis.

Lewis is retiring after 17 years as head of PRCC.

A retirement reception was held at the Brownstone Center for the Arts at two o'clock.

It was followed by a program, featuring remarks from Dr. Aubrey Lucas, president emeritus of the University of Southern Mississippi and Dr. Clyde Muse, president of Hinds Community College.

Lewis officially retired June 30.

Dr. Adam Breerwood, the incoming president of PRCC, will take over on July 1.

