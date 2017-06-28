Reception, program honors outgoing PRCC president Lewis

Hundreds of faculty, staff and alumni of Pearl River Community College gathered Wednesday afternoon to say thank you and farewell to outgoing college president William Lewis.



Lewis is retiring after 17 years as head of PRCC.



A retirement reception was held at the Brownstone Center for the Arts at two o'clock.



It was followed by a program, featuring remarks from Aubrey Lucas, president emeritus of the University of Southern Mississippi and Clyde Muse, president of Hinds Community College.



Lewis officially retires June 30.

"I've had the opportunity to interact with wonderful people and build some great relationships and the good Lord's been good to me and

this has been a great place to be," said Lewis.



Adam Breerwood, vice president of the Poplarville Campus and the Hancock Center, will take over as president on July 1.

"(Dr. Lewis') leadership during times like Katrina was really unprecedented," said Breerwood. "I watched him really lead our institution back to what you see here today, which is something that many people never thought possible."

Lewis became president of PRCC in 2000.

