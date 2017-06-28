Title IX investigation into alleged sexual assault at USM fraternity concludes

Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity has been placed on disciplinary probation and is barred from hosting social event, on or off campus.More >>
Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity has been placed on disciplinary probation and is barred from hosting social event, on or off campus.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi is continuing to address allegations of misconduct and incidents of vandalism within the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi is continuing to address allegations of misconduct and incidents of vandalism within the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi's review of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter is complete.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi's review of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter is complete.More >>
An investigation into a University of Southern Mississippi fraternity after allegations of misconduct arose has now concluded.More >>
An investigation into a University of Southern Mississippi fraternity after allegations of misconduct arose has now concluded.More >>
More details are becoming available after a deadly shooting in Covington county Tuesday night.More >>
More details are becoming available after a deadly shooting in Covington county Tuesday night.More >>
Representatives from NASA visited Hawkins Elementary in Hattiesburg to teach kids how properly view the upcoming solar eclipse. Nearly 200 Pine Belt kids participating in summer camps saw today's presentation on how to properly view a total solar eclipse by highlighting this summer's 2017 Eclipse Across America experience through the eyes of NASA. Later this summer on August 21st, weather permitting, folks across the country will be able to see the solar eclipse...More >>
Representatives from NASA visited Hawkins Elementary in Hattiesburg to teach kids how properly view the upcoming solar eclipse. Nearly 200 Pine Belt kids participating in summer camps saw today's presentation on how to properly view a total solar eclipse by highlighting this summer's 2017 Eclipse Across America experience through the eyes of NASA. Later this summer on August 21st, weather permitting, folks across the country will be able to see the solar eclipse...More >>
Hundreds of faculty, staff and alumni of Pearl River Community College gathered Wednesday afternoon to say thank you and farewell to outgoing college president Dr. William Lewis. Lewis is retiring after 17 years as head of PRCC.More >>
Hundreds of faculty, staff and alumni of Pearl River Community College gathered Wednesday afternoon to say thank you and farewell to outgoing college president Dr. William Lewis. Lewis is retiring after 17 years as head of PRCC.More >>