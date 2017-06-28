Title IX investigation into alleged sexual assault at USM fraternity concludes

The University of Southern Mississippi is continuing to address allegations of misconduct and incidents of vandalism within the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house.

Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity has been placed on disciplinary probation and is barred from hosting social event, on or off campus.

The Title I investigation into the University of Southern Mississippi's Sigma Alpha Epsilon chapter has concluded. Source: WDAM

A Title IX investigation into an alleged sexual assault at a University of Southern Mississippi fraternity has concluded.

Chief Communication Officer Jim Coll released the following statement regarding the conclusion of the investigation:

"The Title IX investigation has concluded. We cannot speak to the specific results of that investigation, as the information is an educational record and is protected from disclosure under the federal law FERPA (Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act)."

In early November, SAE fraternity was suspended after a possible violation of student conduct on homecoming weekend in October of 2016.

The violation, an alleged sexual assault, was outlined in a police report obtained by WDAM 7 News.

The report, which was obtained through a public records request, outlined a female victim's recount of the night.

The female victim was located in a room in the house semi-conscious, no clue as to her whereabouts. According to the report, she appeared to have been drugged.

The report says a friend who was looking for the victim at the party found her and took her to her house. She told police she checked on the victim throughout the evening.

On Sunday morning, the victim woke up with no recollection of the events that evening, but did say she had some vaginal bleeding.

According to the report, the victim's health and mentality began to decline. The report states she was nauseous, and unable to sit up or walk.

The report states that the victim admitted she was 'probably raped' but was speaking with 'a disregard to her life' and 'not caring what happened to her.'

The report also said the victim advised she was depressed.

Based on the campus police department's case log, a complaint was filed on November 18, 2016. The incident recorded was alcohol possession by a minor in the overnight hours of October 29th into October 30, 2016.

An incident report obtained by WDAM 7 News from the campus police department said the fraternity was serving a community style "jungle juice" the night of the incident.

USM said the investigation of the chapter and any individuals affected did not produce medical evidence of other substances besides alcohol.

With the assistance of the SAE National Office, the local Alumni Advisory Board and the Office of Greek Life, the fraternity has undergone a membership review that has resulted in five members being expelled from the fraternity; five members being placed on early alum/inactive status; and 15 members being placed on probation.

Twenty-five fraternity members were reprimanded from the review.

The fraternity is under social probation until 2018.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.