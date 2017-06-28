Georgia man jailed, thousands in counterfeit money seized

A Georgia man is behind bars in the Hub City and is facing a pair of felony charges in connection to a weapon and thousands of dollars in counterfeit money.

Roshad Lang, 28, of Atlanta, GA, was arrested Tuesday night after a traffic stop in the 900 block of Quinn Street according to Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell.

Lang was booked into the Forrest County Jail and charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and one count of forgery- for counterfeit bank notes. His bond was set at $35,000 on the two charges.

Myers Mitchell added that $8,550.00 in counterfeit money was seized from Lang during the arrest.

Lang is still in custody at the Forrest County Jail.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.