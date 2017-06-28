Victim identified in Covington county shooting, suspect charged with murder

More details are becoming available after a deadly shooting in Covington county Tuesday night.

According to the Covington county Sheriff’s department, 38-year-old Erikka Lee is charged with murder in the shooting death of 45-year-old Marvin Collins.

Lee appeared in court Wednesday morning. Her bond was set at $250,000.

The incident happened in the Mt. Pleasant community and is still under investigation.

