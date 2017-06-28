Victim identified in Covington county shooting, suspect charged - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Victim identified in Covington county shooting, suspect charged with murder

By Stephen Moody, Reporter
Suspect charged in Covington county murder. Photo credit WDAM Suspect charged in Covington county murder. Photo credit WDAM
Erikka Lee. Source: Covington County Sheriff's Department Erikka Lee. Source: Covington County Sheriff's Department
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

More details are becoming available after a deadly shooting in Covington county Tuesday night.

According to the Covington county Sheriff’s department, 38-year-old Erikka Lee is charged with murder in the shooting death of 45-year-old Marvin Collins.

Lee appeared in court Wednesday morning. Her bond was set at $250,000.

The incident happened in the Mt. Pleasant community and is still under investigation.

