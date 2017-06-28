MS millennial population declining

New Census data shows that Mississippi has a declining millennial population.

This Saturday, Hattiesburg's youngest mayor-elect will take office. Toby Barker, 35, ran on a platform of millennial growth and innovation.

He plans to curb the Census data in two phases.

Barker wants to create more opportunity for professional growth and help this age group understand life skills like investing and saving.

"I think Hattiesburg does a great job of giving people opportunity to come here with two universities," said Barker. "The challenge for Hattiesburg is how do we cultivate that and grow that not only from student population, but to young professionals."

Twenty percent of the city's population is made up of millennials.

According to a study by LendEDU, a student loan refinancing site, Hattiesburg ranks in the top 50 cities for post grads.

Valencia Williamson of the Pine Belt Young Professionals wants to grow that percentage.

"It's incredibly important to retain the talent pool that we still have amongst millennials in the community," said Williamson.

