Camp Shelby marks centennial anniversary

CAMP SHELBY (WDAM) – Camp Shelby celebrates its 100th birthday with two major events.
On July 13, a centennial salute will take place at Hattiesburg's Lake Terrace Convention Center. Tickets for this event can be purchased at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum. Visit http://www.armedforcesmuseum.us/ to contact the museum.
Then on July 15, Camp Shelby will host a free family day from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Like www.facebook.com/campshelby1917/ for more details on the event.
Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.
New Census data shows that Mississippi has a declining millennial population staying in the state.More >>
New Census data shows that Mississippi has a declining millennial population staying in the state.More >>
Traffic will be delayed Wednesday as MDOT crews work to repair a guardrail on I-59.More >>
Traffic will be delayed Wednesday as MDOT crews work to repair a guardrail on I-59.More >>
The Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative is hosting a free and confidential HIV testing event Friday.More >>
The Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative is hosting a free and confidential HIV testing event Friday.More >>
The First Alert Weather team at WDAM received a special honor Tuesday from the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg.More >>
The First Alert Weather team at WDAM received a special honor Tuesday from the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg.More >>