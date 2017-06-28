Camp Shelby marks centennial anniversary

CAMP SHELBY (WDAM) – Camp Shelby celebrates its 100th birthday with two major events.

On July 13, a centennial salute will take place at Hattiesburg's Lake Terrace Convention Center. Tickets for this event can be purchased at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum. Visit http://www.armedforcesmuseum.us/ to contact the museum.

Then on July 15, Camp Shelby will host a free family day from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Like www.facebook.com/campshelby1917/ for more details on the event.

