Guardrail repair on interstate causing traffic delays

Interstate traffic will be delayed until later this afternoon. Source: MDOT

Traffic will be delayed Wednesday as MDOT crews work to repair a guardrail on I-59.

The damaged guardrail is on the overpass at exit 67.

The left hand lane of I-59 north and the exit ramp is from Highway 49 south to I-59 north is closed while they make these repairs.

MDOT said they expect to be finished with the work later this afternoon.

