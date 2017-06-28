SEMRHI hosting HIV Testing event - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

The Southeast Mississippi Rural Health Initiative is hosting a free and confidential HIV testing event Friday. 

The event will be held at multiple clinic locations through SEMRHI. 

Clinics will begin the testing at 8:00 a.m. and conclude at 4:00 p.m.

Visit www.semrhi.com for a list of testing sites.

Participants who get tested will receive a free box lunch and be entered into a giveaway for a flat screen television.

