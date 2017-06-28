Stone High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Stone High School 2017 Football Schedule

By Erin Lowrey, Digital Content Manager
Date Opponent Location Time
8/25 Harrison Central  Wiggins 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Biloxi  Biloxi  7:00 p.m.
9/8 Poplarville Wiggins 7:00 p.m.
9/15 OPEN OPEN 7:00 p.m.
9/22 West Harrison Wiggins 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Hattiesburg Hattiesburg 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Picayune Wiggins 7:00 p.m.
10/13 OPEN OPEN 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Wayne County  Wiggins 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Pearl River Central  Wiggins 7:00 p.m.
11/3 Long Beach  Long Beach  7:00 p.m.

