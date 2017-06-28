Stone High School 2017 Football Schedule

|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Time
|8/25
|Harrison Central
|Wiggins
|7:00 p.m.
|9/1
|Biloxi
|Biloxi
|7:00 p.m.
|9/8
|Poplarville
|Wiggins
|7:00 p.m.
|9/15
|OPEN
|OPEN
|7:00 p.m.
|9/22
|West Harrison
|Wiggins
|7:00 p.m.
|9/29
|Hattiesburg
|Hattiesburg
|7:00 p.m.
|10/6
|Picayune
|Wiggins
|7:00 p.m.
|10/13
|OPEN
|OPEN
|7:00 p.m.
|10/20
|Wayne County
|Wiggins
|7:00 p.m.
|10/27
|Pearl River Central
|Wiggins
|7:00 p.m.
|11/3
|Long Beach
|Long Beach
|7:00 p.m.
