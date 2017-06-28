Pearl River Central High School 2017 Football Schedule - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Pearl River Central High School 2017 Football Schedule

By Erin Lowrey, Digital Content Manager
Date:  Opponent:  Location:  Time: 
8/18 Hancock  Kiln 7:00 p.m.
8/25 Poplarville Poplarville 7:00 p.m.
9/1 Forrest County Carriere 7:00 p.m.
9/8 OPEN OPEN 7:00 p.m.
9/15 St. Stanislaus Bay St. Louis 7:00 p.m.
9/22 Long Beach Carriere 7:00 p.m.
9/29 Wayne County Carriere 7:00 p.m.
10/6 Hattiesburg Carriere 7:00 p.m.
10/13 West Harrison Gulfport 7:00 p.m.
10/20 Gautier Carriere 7:00 p.m.
10/27 Stone Wiggins 7:00 p.m.
11/3 Picayune Picayune 7:00 p.m.

