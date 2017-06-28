One killed, one in custody after Covington Co. shooting

Few details have been released after a shooting Tuesday night in Covington County.

The incident happened in the Mt. Pleasant Community, and one person was shot and killed, according to Layne McLaurin, Investigator with the Covington County Sheriff's Department.

McLaurin said one suspect is in custody at this time.

Information on the victim has not been released.

McLaurin said the shooting is still being investigated.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.