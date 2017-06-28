Jones Co. teen charged with rape

A Jones County man has been charged with rape after an inappropriate sexual encounter with a juvenile was reported to authorities, according to the sheriff.

The sheriff said Saturday a family member of a 13 year-old female contacted the Jones County Sheriff’s Department regarding the incident involving Jordan Beasley, 19 of Laurel. .

The victim and a witness were interviewed on Monday by Jones County Sheriff’s Investigators, reporting the juvenile and Beasley had found themselves alone together hours before the incident took place.

The victim had known Beasley for a while, according to the sheriff.

Authorities contacted Beasley, who voluntarily came to the Sheriff’s Department for an interview. Beasley admitted to the inappropriate encounter and was charged with statutory rape.

Beasley is scheduled for an initial appearance at Jones County Justice Court on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 at 10:30 a.m.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.