Forecast: Rain chances on the increase for the Pine Belt.

Happy Wednesday, Pine Belt!

The nice, dry weather for the past few days will soon become a memory as we have showers and thunderstorms returning to the weather picture for the rest of the week.

For today expect a around a 50% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s.

Mostly cloudy and humid overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

There is a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms for Thursday and Friday and that will keep our highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s.