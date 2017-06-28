Forecast: Rain chances on the increase for the Pine Belt. - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Forecast: Rain chances on the increase for the Pine Belt.

By Rex Thompson, Weathercaster
Connect
WDAM First Alert Weather Team WDAM First Alert Weather Team

Happy Wednesday, Pine Belt!

The nice, dry weather for the past few days will soon become a memory as we have showers and thunderstorms returning to the weather picture for the rest of the week.

For today expect a around a 50% chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s.

Mostly cloudy and humid overnight with lows in the lower 70s.

There is a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms for Thursday and Friday and that will keep our highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s.

