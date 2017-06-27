Federico named Louisiana Monroe head coach

After finalizing negotiations Monday night the University of Louisiana Monroe announced today that Federico will be named the school's twelfth head baseball coach.
Federico, who is a native of Slidell, coached pitchers and catchers for nine years at USM. He's also a former Golden Eagle player.
His coaching resume in Hattiesburg includes being named Conference USA assistant coach of the year in 2015. Fourteen pitchers were drafted during his stint.
