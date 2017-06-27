WDAM weather team receives special award

The First Alert Weather team at WDAM received a special honor Tuesday from the Rotary Club of Hattiesburg.

The club honored them with the “Service Above Self Award” for their work during the January tornado outbreak.

Members said the weather team’s quick action helped save countless lives during the storm which caused major damage throughout the Pine Belt.

Director Tom Heanue praised their coverage at Tuesday’s meeting.

“They were up all night long, and I know they were tired. They selflessly made sure that their fellow-man was out of harm’s way and then continued to report after it,” Heanue explained.

This award is given to an individual or organization that has gone above and the standard in the community.

