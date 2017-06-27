Perry Co. residents angry boating ramp closing

Some Perry County residents are angry that officials are about to block off the boating ramp into the Leaf River with barricades.

“This boat ramp has been here as long as I can remember,” Robert Brownlee said.

This ramp is the only way into the Leaf River in the area, and if it’s blocked off boaters can’t get in.

“We aren’t going to be able to launch our boats,” Brownlee added.

Craig Wayda said his entire family enjoys this river.

He said it’s sad it’s about to be stripped away right before the fourth of July Holiday.

“I won’t be able to go fishing and that’s basically what I do for a hobby. I’m going to have to find something else to do and that might not be too good,” Wayda explained.

We reached out to the Perry County Supervisors, but our calls were not returned.

We also contacted the Pat Harrison Waterway District. They’re responsible for managing the river.

Their attorney told WDAM by phone that they’re closing the boating ramp because Perry County Supervisors decided not pay their membership fee anymore to maintain it.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.