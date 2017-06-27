City Hall hosts sendoff for Mayor DuPree

About 100 city officials and employees gathered today at City Hall to bid farewell to Hattiesburg Mayor Johnny DuPree.

DuPree has been mayor for the past 16 years, and former city clerk Eddie Myers presented him with a proclamation from the city declaring this day to be Mayor Johnny DuPree day.

The mayor told those in attendance that he loved them and thanked them for their years of service and support.

"You all will always be dear to our hearts and we love you much and we appreciate the opportunity that you all have given us to serve for 16 years in this capacity," wife of Mayor DuPree Johniece DuPree said. "It has been an honor and I know, I know that God is fixing to carry us higher, all of this is just to carry us higher so thank y'all so much and God bless."

Mayor Dupree was also the first African American to win the Democratic party’s nomination to run for Governor Of Mississippi in 2011.

