State's largest solar facility now operational

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A 52 megawatt solar generating facility near Sumrall has begun operating and providing energy to the Mississippi Power grid. 

Mississippi Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments announced today that the facility was now operational, becoming the largest solar power plant in the state, according to a press release from Mississippi Power. 

The facility features 220,000 solar panels on 600 acres in Lamar County. It is estimated that the facility can produce enough energy to power around 8,000 homes. 

"As we look to the future of energy, we are bringing innovative solutions to our customers,” Mississippi Power Environmental Affairs Director Mark Loughman said. “I would like to commend DESRI, the Mississippi Public Service Commission and all of our partners for their commitment to bringing this facility online in Lamar County.”

The site will be officially dedicated on July 7, according to the press relase. 

DESRI is thrilled to see this project reach completion,” said Bryan Martin, CEO of DESRI. “We appreciate the hard work of our partners at Mississippi Power and DEPCOM Power, as well as the support of our lenders and investors, in reaching this critical milestone. DESRI is committed to the continued growth of our renewable energy generation portfolio so we can provide more U.S. homes and businesses with clean energy.”

