USM Institute for Disability Studies honored with award

Cassie Hicks, center, accepts the Above and Beyond Award. Photo courtesy of Southern Miss Cassie Hicks, center, accepts the Above and Beyond Award. Photo courtesy of Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The University of Southern Mississippi Institute for Disability Studies was recently presented with the Above and Beyond Award.

The Mississippi Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense office, presented the award at a Jackson ceremony on June 7, according to a press release from Southern Miss.

The award recognizes employers that provide support of its employees who serve in the Mississippi National Guard and Reserve. Director of Housing at IDA Cassie Hicks accepted the award. 

"It was an honor to be nominated and selected for this award from ESGR," Hicks said. "The Institute for Disability Studies stands as an advocate for employees in our workforce who are also serving our country in the capacity of Guard and Reserve employees."

The Institute for Disability Studies, Mississippi's University Center for Excellence in the Developmental Disabilities, has been headquartered at Southern Miss for over 40 years. 

