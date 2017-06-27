Guest Editorial: Donate to the American Red Cross - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Guest Editorial: Donate to the American Red Cross

This is a guest editorial by John McFarland, Executive Director of SE Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross

The mission of the American Red Cross is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.

For over 130 years the Red Cross has been there after disasters big and small to provide shelter, food, emergency supplies, and other support.

But we also reduce the impact of disasters by helping communities prepare for them. Visit our website at RedCross.org, There you’ll find checklists for all types of emergencies. Get those checklists now to guide you in preparing your family plan and building your disaster kit with all the things you’ll need in any emergency.

You can also use that website to find a blood drive near you, take a class, make a donation or sign up to be trained as a volunteer yourself.

Remember, there’s nothing you can’t overcome if you’re prepared. Let the Red Cross help you prepare for emergencies. Visit our website today.

