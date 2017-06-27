Guest Editorial: Donate to the American Red Cross

Tuesday is National HIV Testing Day. The day was first observed on June 27, 1995.More >>
Tuesday is National HIV Testing Day. The day was first observed on June 27, 1995.More >>
A 52 megawatt solar generating facility near Sumrall has begun operating and providing energy to the Mississippi Power grid. Mississippi Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments announced today that the facility was now operational, becoming the largest solar power plant in the state. The facility features 220,000 solar panels on 600 acres in Lamar County. It is estimated that the facility can produce enough energy to power around 8,000 homes. "As we look to...More >>
A 52 megawatt solar generating facility near Sumrall has begun operating and providing energy to the Mississippi Power grid. Mississippi Power and D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments announced today that the facility was now operational, becoming the largest solar power plant in the state. The facility features 220,000 solar panels on 600 acres in Lamar County. It is estimated that the facility can produce enough energy to power around 8,000 homes. "As we look to...More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi Institute for Disability Studies was recently presented with the Above and Beyond Award. The Mississippi Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense office, presented the award at a Jackson ceremony on June 7, according to a press release from Southern Miss.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi Institute for Disability Studies was recently presented with the Above and Beyond Award. The Mississippi Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, a Department of Defense office, presented the award at a Jackson ceremony on June 7, according to a press release from Southern Miss.More >>
The contracted recycling company for the city of Hattiesburg spoke to WDAM Tuesday about the recent incident involving the public works department.More >>
The contracted recycling company for the city of Hattiesburg spoke to WDAM Tuesday about the recent incident involving the public works department.More >>
Red Cross is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.More >>
Red Cross is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors.More >>