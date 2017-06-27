CPSC issuing fireworks recall

UNDATED (WDAM) - More than 36,000 packages of fireworks are being recalled due to injury and burn hazards.
The recall involves TNT Red, White and Blue smoke fireworks. They were sold in bags with three canisters.
To obtain a refund, American Promotional Events can be reached at 1-800-243-1189 Monday through Friday. Email at info@tntfireworks.com or online at www.tntfireworks.com and click on “Product Recall” at the bottom right-hand corner of the page.
