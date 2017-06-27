Former Lamar Co. teacher charged with rape appears in court

A teacher in the Lamar County School District has been arrested and charged in an ongoing investigation regarding an alleged sexual relationship with a student. Jenny Christine Hipp, 38, a Speech-Language Pathologist at the Lamar County School District since 2014, was arrested Sunday afternoon by Jones County deputies at an undisclosed location on an arrest warrant from Lamar County, according to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel. Hipp was charged with one ...More >>
A former Lamar County teacher appeared in court Tuesday after being charged with statutory rape.More >>
Tuesday is National HIV Testing Day. The day was first observed on June 27, 1995.More >>
The Laurel Police Department has located a missing teen.More >>
Local residents are invited to participate in another Wag n’ Walk fitness event slated for Saturday, July 8, on The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach.More >>
