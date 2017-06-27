UPDATE: Missing Laurel teen located - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

breaking

UPDATE: Missing Laurel teen located

Charity Percy. Source: LPD Charity Percy. Source: LPD
LAUREL, MS (WDAM) -

The Laurel Police Department has located a missing teen. 

Charity Percy,was located locally in good condition, according to Laurel police. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

                                  

Powered by Frankly