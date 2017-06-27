Camp Shelby hosting 25th Kids AT

A unique summer camp at Camp Shelby for children of soldiers and airmen serving in the Mississippi National Guard is celebrating its silver anniversary.



Kids AT, or annual training, is in its 25th year at the post.



It gives children ages 9-12 an opportunity to see what their parents do during their training at Camp Shelby.



It's a week-long camp that teaches the youngsters how to march and salute the American flag and features activities such as military vehicle demonstrations and traditional arts and crafts.



Tuesday, the children saw members of the Army's Black Daggers parachute unit make a special jump onto the post parade field.



About 250 campers, staff and volunteers are attending this year's Kids AT, which wraps up on Saturday.

