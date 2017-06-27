LIST: Where to get an HIV test in the Pine Belt

Tuesday is National HIV Testing Day. The day was first observed on June 27, 1995.

HIV is a virus spread through certain body fluids that attacks the body’s immune system, specifically the CD4 cells, often called T cells. Over time, HIV can destroy so many of these cells that the body can’t fight off infections and disease. These special cells help the immune system fight off infections. Untreated, HIV reduces the number of CD4 cells (T cells) in the body. This damage to the immune system makes it harder and harder for the body to fight off infections and some other diseases. Opportunistic infections or cancers take advantage of a very weak immune system and signal that the person has AIDS. Learn more about the stages of HIV and how to know whether you’re infected, according to HIV.gov.

This year's federal theme is "Test Your Way. Do It Today."

Here is a list of locations offering tests or test kits in the Pine Belt.

AIDS Services Coalition New Covenant Baptist Church 3202 W. 7th Street Hattiesburg, 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.– Free

Walgreens Hattiesburg Highway 49, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. June 27-29th. - Free

CVS- HIV Testing kits, $299.99 and $43.99

Forrest, Covington, Greene, Jefferson Davis, Jones, Lamar, Marion, Perry, Wayne Health Departments, $25

Forrest General Hospital, by referral from a physician only

