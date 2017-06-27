Forecast: Another mainly dry day expected.

Good Tuesday morning, everyone!

Today looks partly cloudy and mainly dry and warm across the area with highs in the upper 80s.

Partly cloudy and mild weather is forecast for tonight with lows in the upper 60s.

We do have a pretty good shot at mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms for the rest the rest of the week with highs in the 80s and lows in the lower 70s.

Drier air appears to return by early next week.