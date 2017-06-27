Wag n’ Walk Fitness Event at Southern Miss Gulf Park July 8

The following is a news release from The University of Southern Mississippi

Local residents are invited to participate in another Wag n’ Walk fitness event slated for Saturday, July 8, on The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach.

Hosted by the University’s Fitness Center, the Wag n’ Walk is a 1-mile walk or run intended for participants and their pets around the beachfront campus. The walk will begin at 8 a.m., starting at the Fitness Center located on 119 Beach Park Place. A local animal shelter will also be on site with pets for adoption. Refreshments will be provided.

This event is sponsored by Health is Golden at Gulf Park, a grant provided by the Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation that supports programming and initiatives on the University’s Gulf Park campus, which provides education and resources to live a healthier lifestyle.

For more information, contact the Fitness Center at 228.214.3256.

