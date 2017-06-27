Auburn's Butch Thompson to speak at "Bigger Than Ball" event at USM

Will Lowery is the founder and president of the Bigger Than Ball Foundation. Courtesy: WDAM

A unique opportunity for high school, college and professional coaches comes to Southern Miss on Tuesday.

Bigger Than Ball, a foundation that encourages coaches to see the importance of their job beyond what the scoreboard says, hosts its first event for coaches at the Touchdown Terrace inside M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Auburn head baseball coach Butch Thompson will speak at the free event beginning at 7 p.m.

"I'm the baseball coach at Tupelo Christian Prep," said Will Lowery, founder of the Bigger Than Ball Foundation. "Six-and-a-half years ago my wife had a double lung transplant. Through that, as you can imagine as a coach, I realized really quick that there was much more to the game than wins and losses. And there's so much more than what we were doing as coaches. My wife is now in line to have a second transplant and we really wanted to make a difference. We want to be a voice for coaches and to be a reminder for coaches of all things bigger than ball."

For more information on how to register for the event, visit www.biggerthanball.com.

