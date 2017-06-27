Auburn's Butch Thompson to speak at "Bigger Than Ball" event at USM

A unique opportunity for high school, college and professional coaches comes to Southern Miss on Tuesday. Bigger Than Ball, a foundation that encourages coaches to see the importance of their job beyond what the scoreboard says, hosts its first event for coaches at the Touchdown Terrace inside M.M. Roberts Stadium.More >>
The mother of a woman shot earlier this month in the Windermere Subdivision is still looking for answers about what led to her daughter's death, but find comfort knowing she lives on in others.More >>
