HPD investigating armed robbery

Hattiesburg police are investigating an armed robbery in the Hub City.

The incident happened on June 22, 2017, around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Park Avenue and Quinn Street.

“Allegedly two black males approached two white males in a vehicle, displayed an object and took the white males cell phone and wallet,” said Hattiesburg Police Lt. Latosha Myers Mitchell.

Myers Mitchell said the wallet did not contain any money, and no one was injured in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and if you have any information contact Hattiesburg Police or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

