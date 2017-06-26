HPD investigating armed robbery

Bond has been set for two suspects charged in connection to a Petal church burglary.More >>
Bond has been set for two suspects charged in connection to a Petal church burglary.More >>
Hattiesburg police are investigating an armed robbery in the Hub City.More >>
Hattiesburg police are investigating an armed robbery in the Hub City.More >>
A Hub City woman is behind bars for filing a false police report in connection to an armed robbery.More >>
A Hub City woman is behind bars for filing a false police report in connection to an armed robbery.More >>
The Wiggins Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are currently seeking information on the identity and whereabouts of two suspects who are wanted for questioning in relation to multiple cases involving counterfeit payroll checks.More >>
The Wiggins Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are currently seeking information on the identity and whereabouts of two suspects who are wanted for questioning in relation to multiple cases involving counterfeit payroll checks.More >>