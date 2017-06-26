Woman charged after Hub City armed robbery deemed false

A Hub City woman is behind bars for filing a false police report in connection to an armed robbery. Source: RNN

Jahara Bahni was charged with falsifying a police report in connection to an armed robbery that happened at 2611 W. 7th Street on June 25, 2017 around just before 8 p.m.

“Bahni confessed to fabricating the incident to cover up embezzlement,” said Hattiesburg Police PIO Lt. Latosha Myers.

