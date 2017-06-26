Wiggins police seeking suspects linked to counterfeit checks

Wiggins Police need your help identifying and locating several suspects. Source: Wiggins Police

The Wiggins Police Department and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office are currently seeking information on the identity and whereabouts of two suspects who are wanted for questioning in relation to multiple cases involving counterfeit payroll checks.

According to police, between January and June of 2017 the suspects entered separate businesses and cashed counterfeit payroll checks using fraudulent identification.

The suspects have been seen in a gray or silver Ford Crown Victoria or Mercury Grand Marquis and a white Cadillac passenger car, according to police.

Investigators believe that the suspects may have ties to the Hattiesburg and metro Jackson areas.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wiggins Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 601-928-5444, the Green County Sheriff’s Office at 601-394-2342, or MS Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

